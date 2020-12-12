Global  
 

Southampton 5/6 to beat Sheffield United in Sunday's Premier League matchup

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 12 December 2020
Competition: Premier League Market: Southampton win Odds: 5/6 @ 888sport Looking to pile more pressure onto the Blades this weekend, Southampton will welcome Sheffield United to St. Mary’s on Sunday lunchtime. Starting with the hosts, while Southampton may have thrown away that two-goal lead against Manchester United a fortnight ago, the Saints managed to make an […]
