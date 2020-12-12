Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Neville and Roy Keane agree on Kyle Walker verdict after error vs Man Utd

Daily Star Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Gary Neville and Roy Keane agree on Kyle Walker verdict after error vs Man UtdKyle Walker was branded an "idiot" by Roy Keane for giving away a penalty in Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool last month - and Gary Neville agreed with his former team-mate during Saturday night's Manchester derby
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

De Bruyne: Walker will take Keane criticism on the chin [Video]

De Bruyne: Walker will take Keane criticism on the chin

Kevin De Bruyne has defended Kyle Walker after his Manchester City team-mate was labelled an "idiot" by Roy Keane.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published
Keane: I don't see Man City winning the league this year [Video]

Keane: I don't see Man City winning the league this year

Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards discuss Manchester City's chances of winning the Premier League this season. Roy doesn't think City have a chance of winning the title, and..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:29Published
Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership [Video]

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published