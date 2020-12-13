Global  
 

Eddie Hearn promises to secure Tyson Fury fight after emphatic Kubrat Pulev win

Daily Star Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Eddie Hearn promises to secure Tyson Fury fight after emphatic Kubrat Pulev winAnthony Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round of their heavyweight clash at Wembley Arena - and now Eddie Hearn is adamant the Tyson Fury mega-fight must come next
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight 01:01

 Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to be pulled apart by security, withplenty of words exchanged between the champion and IBF mandatory...

