West Ham ace Declan Rice pictured with Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather after AJ’s win over Kubrat Pulev
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
West Ham star Declan Rice followed up a man-of-the-match display against Leeds with a picture alongside two of boxing’s biggest stars. The England midfielder attended Anthony Joshua’s fight against Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. The Brit successfully defended his heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout win over Pulev. Afterwards, Rice was pictured […]
West Ham star Declan Rice followed up a man-of-the-match display against Leeds with a picture alongside two of boxing’s biggest stars. The England midfielder attended Anthony Joshua’s fight against Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. The Brit successfully defended his heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout win over Pulev. Afterwards, Rice was pictured […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources