Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Ham ace Declan Rice pictured with Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather after AJ’s win over Kubrat Pulev

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
West Ham star Declan Rice followed up a man-of-the-match display against Leeds with a picture alongside two of boxing’s biggest stars. The England midfielder attended Anthony Joshua’s fight against Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. The Brit successfully defended his heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout win over Pulev. Afterwards, Rice was pictured […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev 00:58

 Anthony Joshua says he is ready to trade blows with Kubrat Pulev for 12 roundsif that is what it takes to defend his world heavyweight titles at Wembley’sSSE Arena on Saturday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in [Video]

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:06Published
Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight [Video]

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight

Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev [Video]

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

Anthony Joshua says that he is prepared to go the distance to retain his heavyweight WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he faces Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:48Published