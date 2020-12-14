Global  
 

Tons from Aussies Ben and Jack ensure draw but it's advantage India

Mid-Day Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Indian cricket team will head into the first day-night Test against Australia with a lot of optimism and happy selection dilemmas, having managed to tick most of the boxes before drawing the three-day pink-ball dress rehearsal against Australia A here on Sunday.

Australia A gave a better account of themselves on an eased...
