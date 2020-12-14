Global  
 

Troy Deeney reveals ‘I tried to FIGHT Aston Villa players’ after game as Watford striker reacts to Harry Maguire and John Stones’ Manchester derby embrace

Monday, 14 December 2020
Rather than hugging his opponents after the final whistle, Troy Deeney told talkSPORT he has tried to FIGHT them instead! The Watford striker has joined the likes of Roy Keane and Gary Neville in adding his response to the strangely friendly end to the weekend’s Manchester derby. Manchester United held rivals Man City to a […]
News video: Rashford expects 'tactical' Manchester derby

Rashford expects 'tactical' Manchester derby 02:09

 Manchester Utd striker Marcus Rashford believes Saturday's derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, will be 'quite a tactical game'.

