Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Benzema is the best – Zidane hails striker after Madrid brace

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Zinedine Zidane hailed Karim Benzema after the striker helped Real Madrid past Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga on Tuesday. Benzema scored a late brace as Madrid beat Athletic 3-1, moving them level on points with Real Sociedad and Atletico atop the table. The Frenchman took his tally to 10 goals in all competitions this season – […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League [Video]

'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League

Zinedine Zidane jokes that he "will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson" as his side at last produce a good performance to progress in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:49Published