Benzema is the best – Zidane hails striker after Madrid brace
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Zinedine Zidane hailed Karim Benzema after the striker helped Real Madrid past Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga on Tuesday. Benzema scored a late brace as Madrid beat Athletic 3-1, moving them level on points with Real Sociedad and Atletico atop the table. The Frenchman took his tally to 10 goals in all competitions this season – […]
Zinedine Zidane hailed Karim Benzema after the striker helped Real Madrid past Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga on Tuesday. Benzema scored a late brace as Madrid beat Athletic 3-1, moving them level on points with Real Sociedad and Atletico atop the table. The Frenchman took his tally to 10 goals in all competitions this season – […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources