Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes late Pat Summit as winningest coach in women's college basketball

CBC.ca Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women's college basketball coach Tuesday night, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped to a 104-61 victory over Pacific.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Stanford's VanDerveer Ties All-Time Wins Record

Stanford's VanDerveer Ties All-Time Wins Record 02:32

 Stanford women's basketball head coach Tara VanDerveer tied Pat Summitt's record of 1,098 career wins Sunday night when the top-ranked Cardinal blew out Cal. Vern Glenn was in Berkeley for the historic night and looks back at VanDerveer's incredible career. (12-14-20)

