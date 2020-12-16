Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in greatest team of all time
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 (
6 days ago) Lionel Messi, Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo have found place in the greatest team of all time announced by France Football - Ballon D'or Dream Team.
Having cancelled its annual Ballon d'Or award for the world's best footballer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the weekly magazine instead has announced its best XI in history, ...
