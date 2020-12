You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law



Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to 'temporarily.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Pardons Michael Flynn



President Donald Trump has pardoned former national security advisor Michael Flynn. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that Flynn would receive a "full pardon." Business Insider reports that Flynn pleaded.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference



Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games. Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on November 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Michael Owen states his prediction for RB Leipzig v Man United Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-1 win against RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group-stage fixture on Tuesday night. The Red...

The Sport Review 1 week ago