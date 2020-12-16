Global  
 

Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem blessed with a baby girl

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah have been blessed with a baby girl.

"Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family," Williamson said on Wednesday in an Instagram post alongwith a picture of his daughter.


