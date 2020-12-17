Liverpool eye Renato Sanches
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Liverpool are interested in bringing in Renato Sanches from Lille OSC as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, according to French outlet Le10Sport. Sanches went through the ranks of the academy at Benfica, and earned his first-team promotion in 2015. Less than a year later, he was sold to Bayern Munich as an exciting young […]
