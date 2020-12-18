Global  
 

Peter Crouch rates Tottenham Hotspur’s title chances after loss to Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Peter Crouch is convinced that Tottenham Hotspur are one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season despite their loss to Liverpool FC on Wednesday night. Liverpool FC took the lead through Mohamed Salah’s 26th-minute opener, but Spurs levelled in the 33rd minute thanks to Son Heung-Min’s equaliser. The game appeared to […]
