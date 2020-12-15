Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alabama vs. Florida live stream, watch online, TV channel, SEC Championship Game kickoff time, odds, picks

CBS Sports Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
How to watch and what to know ahead of the 2020 SEC Championship Game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Florida prepares for the mystique of Alabama in SEC title game

Florida prepares for the mystique of Alabama in SEC title game 01:39

 11th-ranked Florida (8-2) is making its first appearance in the SEC title game since 2016 when they lost to the Crimson Tide. The Gators have not won an SEC title since 2008.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Notre Dame vs. Clemson live stream, watch online, TV channel, ACC Championship Game kickoff time, odds, picks

 How to watch and what to know ahead of the 2020 ACC Championship Game
CBS Sports

Ohio State vs. Northwestern live stream, watch online, TV channel, Big Ten Championship Game time, odds, picks

 How to watch and what to know ahead of the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game
CBS Sports