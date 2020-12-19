Global  
 

Hodgson axes McArthur, Batshuayi starts in 4 changes: Predicted Crystal Palace XI - opinion

Football FanCast Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Crystal Palace take on defending champions Liverpool at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they aim to improve their standings in the table after a 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday.
