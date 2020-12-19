Steve McManaman: What impressed me most about Liverpool FC’s 7-0 win at Palace

Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Steve McManaman praised Liverpool FC’s mentality after Saturday’s 7-0 win against Crystal Palace. Liverpool FC laid down a marker in the Premier League title race with a 2-1 victory over title rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night thanks to Roberto Firmino’s winner. The Reds broke the deadlock inside three minutes when Takumi Minamino justified his […]