Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steve McManaman: What impressed me most about Liverpool FC’s 7-0 win at Palace

The Sport Review Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Steve McManaman praised Liverpool FC’s mentality after Saturday’s 7-0 win against Crystal Palace. Liverpool FC laid down a marker in the Premier League title race with a 2-1 victory over title rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night thanks to Roberto Firmino’s winner. The Reds broke the deadlock inside three minutes when Takumi Minamino justified his […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool 01:24

 Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Crystal Palace in theday's early Premier League kickoff. Take a look at the stats here.

You Might Like