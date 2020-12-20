Adelaide Test: Outstanding bowling, but this is not club cricket
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
It promised to be a great Test but ended as a farce. India were dismissed for their lowest total in Test cricket. The number 36 was etched on the more than 100-year-old Adelaide Oval scoreboard as the Indian players exited the stadium one hour after the humiliating eight-wicket loss in the opening Test here on Saturday.
A...
A...
