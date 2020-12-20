Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adelaide Test: Outstanding bowling, but this is not club cricket

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
It promised to be a great Test but ended as a farce. India were dismissed for their lowest total in Test cricket. The number 36 was etched on the more than 100-year-old Adelaide Oval scoreboard as the Indian players exited the stadium one hour after the humiliating eight-wicket loss in the opening Test here on Saturday.

A...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Modify, but don’t let Test cricket die’: Kapil Dev speaks at #HTLS2020

‘Modify, but don’t let Test cricket die’: Kapil Dev speaks at #HTLS2020 02:03

 Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Speaking on the future of test cricket, he said that test cricket should not be allowed to die. He added that certain modifications and changes can be brought about but if the longest format of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

You Can Now Buy COVID Tests Online From WalMart [Video]

You Can Now Buy COVID Tests Online From WalMart

Both Walmart and Sam's Club are now selling at-home coronavirus tests online. Buying the test is a three-part process, but customers can get their results in as little as 24-48 hours. The 24-48 hour..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published