Arteta understands pressure amid dismal Arsenal run
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta understands the pressure he is under after Arsenal’s dismal Premier League campaign continued with a 2-1 loss to Everton. Nicolas Pepe’s penalty cancelled out Rob Holding’s own goal at Goodison Park on Saturday, but Yerry Mina scored what proved to be a 45th-minute winner. Arsenal’s 14 points from 14 games is their worst […]
Mikel Arteta understands the pressure he is under after Arsenal’s dismal Premier League campaign continued with a 2-1 loss to Everton. Nicolas Pepe’s penalty cancelled out Rob Holding’s own goal at Goodison Park on Saturday, but Yerry Mina scored what proved to be a 45th-minute winner. Arsenal’s 14 points from 14 games is their worst […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources