Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arteta understands pressure amid dismal Arsenal run

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta understands the pressure he is under after Arsenal’s dismal Premier League campaign continued with a 2-1 loss to Everton. Nicolas Pepe’s penalty cancelled out Rob Holding’s own goal at Goodison Park on Saturday, but Yerry Mina scored what proved to be a 45th-minute winner. Arsenal’s 14 points from 14 games is their worst […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley [Video]

Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley

Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's red card in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley was"a mistake". After a goalless first half, Arsenal started to work Nick Popewith a number of chances as the hosts built up a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Can Mikel Arteta Handle the Growing Pressure at Arsenal? [Video]

Can Mikel Arteta Handle the Growing Pressure at Arsenal?

Can Mikel Arteta Handle the Growing Pressure at Arsenal?

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:01Published
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards [Video]

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below their standards andability. The comments come as Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Pressure mounts on Arteta as Toffees move second

 Arsenal failed to halt their dismal Premier League form as Everton claimed a 2-1 victory to keep the pressure on Mikel Arteta. The Gunners, without injured...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star

EPL: 'Not the time to hide,' says Arsenal boss Arteta

EPL: 'Not the time to hide,' says Arsenal boss Arteta Mikel Arteta insists he is strong enough to cope with the pressure of Arsenal's dismal run as the Gunners boss dismissed their recent struggles as merely a...
Mid-Day

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal have been better than opponents ‘every single week’ and bemoans Everton time-wasting

 Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal side have been better than their opponents ‘every single week’ despite their dismal run of results. The Gunners were beaten...
talkSPORT Also reported by •The Sport Review