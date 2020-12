You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Inaugural LA Bowl At SoFi Stadium Canceled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic



The inaugural LA Bowl, planned for Dec. 30 at SoFi Stadium, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:25 Published 2 weeks ago The Weeknd To Headline The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show



The Weeknd will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. The announcement was made on Thursday by Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published on November 13, 2020 Date, time announced for Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium



The Music City Bowl is scheduled for December 30 at 2: 30 p.m. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:46 Published on October 31, 2020