Leroy Sane walks off the pitch after being subbed on and off in Bayern Munich’s win over Bayer Leverkusen (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena by 1-2, with a brace from Robert Lewandowski overturning an early strike from Patrik Schick for the home side. Leroy Sane started on the bench and came on to replace the injured Kingsley Coman in the 32nd minute. However, the former Manchester City winger was himself replaced […]
