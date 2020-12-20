Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton wins the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020, with footballer Jordan Henderson coming second, and jockey Hollie Doyle in third place.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton wins the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020, with footballer Jordan Henderson coming second, and jockey Hollie Doyle in third place.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources