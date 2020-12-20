Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

BBC Sport Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton wins the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020, with footballer Jordan Henderson coming second, and jockey Hollie Doyle in third place.
