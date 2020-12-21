Frank Lampard refuses to compare his Chelsea FC side to Liverpool FC
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has insisted that his Chelsea FC side cannot replicate the performances of Liverpool FC and Manchester City from recent seasons. The Blues are looking to build on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last term as they bid to challenge for the title this season. The west London side have struggled […]
