Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Frank Lampard refuses to compare his Chelsea FC side to Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has insisted that his Chelsea FC side cannot replicate the performances of Liverpool FC and Manchester City from recent seasons. The Blues are looking to build on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last term as they bid to challenge for the title this season. The west London side have struggled […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat [Video]

Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat

Boss Frank Lampard was disappointed his Chelsea players dropped theirstandards for the second time in four days to suffer a last-gasp PremierLeague defeat at Wolves. Pedro Neto struck in the fifth..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Lampard: We have dropped our standards [Video]

Lampard: We have dropped our standards

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says his side simply weren't good enough against Wolves and that they have dropped their standards in recent matches.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published
'Chelsea are genuine title contenders' [Video]

'Chelsea are genuine title contenders'

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Bosnich believes Frank Lampard's side are serious title challengers after going top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard urges Chelsea to bounce back from Everton defeat

 Frank Lampard has challenged his Chelsea side to show Saturday’s defeat by Everton was just a blip.
Belfast Telegraph

Who could be on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea chopping block in January?

 While Chelsea might have travelled to Goodison Park on Saturday night enjoying a 16-match unbeaten run across all competitions and also booking their spot in the...
SoccerNews.com

We´re not a Liverpool of last year – Lampard plays down Chelsea´s title chances

 Frank Lampard played down Chelsea’s title chances, saying they were “not a Liverpool of last year”. After being considered Premier League contenders,...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily StarMid-DayThe Sport Review