Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rumour Has It: Real Madrid confident over Mbappe deal in 2021

SoccerNews.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Real Madrid are still eyeing Kylian Mbappe next year. Mbappe, 22, has been heavily linked with the LaLiga giants with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring in 2022. Madrid may be looking to make a move in 2021.   TOP STORY – MADRID CONFIDENT OVER MBAPPE IN 2021 Real Madrid are very confident of completing […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barca candidate Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster [Video]

Barca candidate Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster

Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:37Published
Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win [Video]

Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win

Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:39Published
Criticism made Madrid stronger says Zidane after derby win [Video]

Criticism made Madrid stronger says Zidane after derby win

Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:39Published