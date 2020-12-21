Rumour Has It: Real Madrid confident over Mbappe deal in 2021
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Real Madrid are still eyeing Kylian Mbappe next year. Mbappe, 22, has been heavily linked with the LaLiga giants with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring in 2022. Madrid may be looking to make a move in 2021. TOP STORY – MADRID CONFIDENT OVER MBAPPE IN 2021 Real Madrid are very confident of completing […]
Real Madrid are still eyeing Kylian Mbappe next year. Mbappe, 22, has been heavily linked with the LaLiga giants with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring in 2022. Madrid may be looking to make a move in 2021. TOP STORY – MADRID CONFIDENT OVER MBAPPE IN 2021 Real Madrid are very confident of completing […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources