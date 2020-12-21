Global  
 

‘Manchester United are closing the gap on Liverpool’ says John O’Shea, who hails Red Devils’ ‘steady progress’ under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

talkSPORT Monday, 21 December 2020
John O’Shea believes former club Manchester United are ‘closing the gap on Liverpool’ and says it’s an ‘exciting time’ for the Red Devils. United are now being tipped as Premier League title contenders THIS SEASON after moving up to third place this weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put Leeds United to the sword by thumping […]
