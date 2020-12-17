Solskjaer: Man Utd must improve to join Premier League title race
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Red Devils have to improve “quite a bit” to be among the Premier League title challengers. United are ninth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of defending champions and leaders Liverpool but with two games in hand ahead of Thursday’s fixture at Sheffield United. The Red […]
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Red Devils have to improve “quite a bit” to be among the Premier League title challengers. United are ninth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of defending champions and leaders Liverpool but with two games in hand ahead of Thursday’s fixture at Sheffield United. The Red […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources