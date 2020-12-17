Solskjaer: Man Utd must improve to join Premier League title race

Global  
 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Red Devils have to improve “quite a bit” to be among the Premier League title challengers. United are ninth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of defending champions and leaders Liverpool but with two games in hand ahead of Thursday’s fixture at Sheffield United. The Red […]
