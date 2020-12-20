Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roy Keane says Manchester United should ‘fancy their chances’ in challenging Liverpool for Premier League title after Leeds thrashing

talkSPORT Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Roy Keane insists Manchester United can push Liverpool for the Premier League title this season. The Red Devils climbed to third in the table as they extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches with a 6-2 win over Leeds on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will move to within just two points of leaders […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Are Manchester United title contenders?

Are Manchester United title contenders? 00:37

 Roy Keane and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink offer contrasting views on whether Manchester United are genuine Premier League title contenders.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Neville: Arsenal need to play with risk [Video]

Neville: Arsenal need to play with risk

Arsenal, who are winless in their last seven Premier League games, need to play with 'instinct' and 'risk' if they are to produce better football under Mikel Arteta.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published
Neville: Chelsea have to beat Arsenal [Video]

Neville: Chelsea have to beat Arsenal

Sky Sports' Gary Neville believes Frank Lampard will be left disappointed if Chelsea fail to beat Arsenal ahead of their Premier League encounter.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom

An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Roy Keane predicts where Liverpool FC, Man United will finish

 Roy Keane believes Manchester United are capable of challenging Liverpool FC for the Premier League title this season. The Red Devils hoisted themselves into...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Daily Star

‘Anthony Martial is running out of chances’, says Trevor Sinclair who claims Manchester United need better players to challenge Liverpool for Premier League title

 Manchester United have been told they must sign better players before they can challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title – including a new striker....
talkSPORT

James Milner grew up a Leeds fan, wasn’t allowed to wear Man United red and then won Premier League titles with Liverpool and Man City

 Earlier this year, James Milner celebrated another Premier League title – only this time the coveted trophy he was collecting was draped in red. Milner, a...
talkSPORT