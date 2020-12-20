Roy Keane says Manchester United should ‘fancy their chances’ in challenging Liverpool for Premier League title after Leeds thrashing
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Roy Keane insists Manchester United can push Liverpool for the Premier League title this season. The Red Devils climbed to third in the table as they extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches with a 6-2 win over Leeds on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will move to within just two points of leaders […]
