Premier League fixtures over Christmas: Who is playing who and on what days, and how to listen to our exclusive talkSPORT coverage

talkSPORT Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The hectic festive period in the Premier League is now upon us with most teams facing three top-flight games within just nine days. It’s been a busy campaign already as football plays catch up amid the ongoing issues surrounding the COVID-19 lockdowns. Christmas is always full-on in the Premier League and that is certainly going […]
