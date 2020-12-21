Chelsea v West Ham live stream: Kick-off time, team news, TV channel and how to watch Premier League London derby

Global  
 

London rivals Chelsea and West Ham face off in the Premier League tonight. The Blues need to hit back from two straight defeats to Wolves and Everton. They can move up to fifth in the top-flight table with a win over West Ham this evening. The Hammers, who drew with Crystal Palace last time out, […]
 Chelsea host West Ham on Monday evening in what is set to be a tense Londonderby. Take a look at the stats here.

