Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warriors vs. Nets odds, line: 2020 NBA Opening Night picks, predictions from model on 61-33 roll

CBS Sports Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Nets vs. Warriors game 10,000 times.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Warriors' Eric Paschall Excited For 1st Game In 9 Months

Warriors' Eric Paschall Excited For 1st Game In 9 Months 04:03

 KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell interviews Warriors forward Eric Paschall on Gameday. Golden State begins the 2020-21 season Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. (12-21-20)

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Lakers vs. Clippers odds, line: 2020 NBA Opening Night picks, predictions from model on 61-33 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Clippers vs. Lakers game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Ravens vs. Browns odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 116-76 roll

 SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Monday's Browns vs. Ravens game 10,000 times
CBS Sports

Raiders vs. Chargers odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 118-76 roll

 SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Thursday's Chargers vs. Raiders game 10,000 times
CBS Sports