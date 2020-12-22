Global  
 

COVID-19 outbreak: Millwall postpone ties

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
English Championship side Millwall's next two games with second-tier high-fliers Bournemouth and Watford have been postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus in their squad, the club announced on Monday. The 2004 FA Cup finalists closed their training ground after an undisclosed number of individuals within the first-team squad...
