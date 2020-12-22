COVID-19 outbreak: Millwall postpone ties Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

English Championship side Millwall's next two games with second-tier high-fliers Bournemouth and Watford have been postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus in their squad, the club announced on Monday. The 2004 FA Cup finalists closed their training ground after an undisclosed number of individuals within the first-team squad... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

