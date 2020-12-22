Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the most underrated standout on each team

ESPN Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Joel Bitonio has helped key a resurgent Browns offensive line, Ryan Tannehill has quietly been a star quarterback, and Keenan Allen's production has far exceeded his accolades.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFL power rankings 13.0: The Packers may be the best team in the NFC [Video]

NFL power rankings 13.0: The Packers may be the best team in the NFC

SportsPulse: With all respect to the Ravens and Steelers we went ahead and released our post Week 12 power rankings. Mackenzie Salmon reveals the biggest risers and fallers from this week's action.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL Power Rankings Week 16 - 1-32 poll, plus the most underrated standout on each team

 Joel Bitonio has helped key a resurgent Browns offensive line, Ryan Tannehill has quietly been a star quarterback, and Keenan Allen's...
Upworthy