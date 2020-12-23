Messi surpasses Pele record – the astonishing numbers behind his 644 Barcelona goals
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () It may reach a point where Lionel Messi is going to need an encyclopedia to record his ever-growing list of achievements. The Barcelona great’s latest benchmark came as a result of his goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in LaLiga. That strike was Messi’s 644th in all competitions for Barcelona, the most scored […]
Lionel Messi matched Pele’s record of 643 goals for a single club as the Barcelona star scored against Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday. The 33-year-old netted... talkSPORT Also reported by •News24 •Belfast Telegraph