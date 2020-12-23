Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Messi surpasses Pele record – the astonishing numbers behind his 644 Barcelona goals

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
It may reach a point where Lionel Messi is going to need an encyclopedia to record his ever-growing list of achievements. The Barcelona great’s latest benchmark came as a result of his goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in LaLiga. That strike was Messi’s 644th in all competitions for Barcelona, the most scored […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Messi breaks Pele's record goal haul by scoring 644th for Barca

Messi breaks Pele's record goal haul by scoring 644th for Barca 03:35

 Lionel Messi is now the all-time top scorer for a single soccer club by scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona, one more than Pele's total for Santos.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule [Video]

Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid with Lionel Messi needing one goal to suprass Pele's record of scoring 643 goals for a single club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:50Published
Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca [Video]

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:21Published
Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona

Barcelona remember former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, by paying tribute to the Argentine ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Lionel Messi breaks Pele’s record for most goals scored for a club

 Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona on Tuesday, breaking Pele’s long-held record for the most goals scored for a single club.
euronews

Lionel Messi equals Pele goalscoring record with 643rd goal for Barcelona

 Lionel Messi scores his 643rd goal for Barcelona - equalling Pele's record for goals for a single club.
BBC Sport

Lionel Messi equals Pele’s incredible goal record for single club but achievement is overshadowed as Barcelona’s LaLiga struggles continue

 Lionel Messi matched Pele’s record of 643 goals for a single club as the Barcelona star scored against Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday. The 33-year-old netted...
talkSPORT Also reported by •News24Belfast Telegraph