Kieran Trippier: Atletico Madrid defender hit with worldwide TEN WEEK ban by FA over betting breaches at Tottenham Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Kieran Trippier has been given a ten-week suspension by the FA after the Atletico Madrid defender was found guilty of breaching the governing body’s rules on betting. The England defender, 30, has also been fined £70,000 and his ban is effective worldwide after the FA launched an application with FIFA. Trippier moved from Tottenham to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

