Sheffield United, West Ham and Brighton keen on Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard, talkSPORT told – ‘An exit in January or next summer is inevitable’
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Sheffield United are expressing the most interest to sign Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard. That is according to talkSPORT’s transfer expert Alex Crook, who also revealed West Ham, Newcastle and Brighton are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old. Lingard is yet to play a single minute of Premier League football for Manchester United this season, with […]