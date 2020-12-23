Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Heartwarming moment Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads out 80-year-old fan as virtual mascot as part of scheme to tackle loneliness

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Dominic Calvert-Lewin virtually led out an 80-year-old Everton fan who was the club’s mascot for their Carabao Cup clash with Man United on Wednesday. The Toffees striker was seen clutching an iPad as he emerged from the tunnel at Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin showing an 80-year-old virtual mascot around the stadium 👏@everton | @CalvertLewin14 🔵 […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Meet the six-year-old boy whose knowledge of space is so cosmic he's received a message from Tim Peake

Meet the six-year-old boy whose knowledge of space is so cosmic he's received a message from Tim Peake 01:17

 Meet the six-year-old boy with an encyclopaedic knowledge of space who is determined to become an astronaut - and has even received a message from Tim Peake. Stanley Williams developed a passion for the cosmos when his mum Laura began reading space books to him at bedtime. He recently turned up to a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Caught On Video: SUV Plows Into Stroller With 2-Year-Old Boy In The Bronx, Drives Away [Video]

Caught On Video: SUV Plows Into Stroller With 2-Year-Old Boy In The Bronx, Drives Away

Video shows the moment an SUV turned a corner and struck a stroller with a 2-year-old boy inside as a woman who was pushing the stroller was crossing the street.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published
Chinese girl pleads to her parents working 400 km away to return home through security camera [Video]

Chinese girl pleads to her parents working 400 km away to return home through security camera

Heartbreaking moment a 1-year-old girl called out through a security camera to her parents who were working in another city to return in eastern China.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
A woman came across a mysterious note left in a garden — what happened next has since gone [Video]

A woman came across a mysterious note left in a garden — what happened next has since gone

On Dec. 11, Kelly Victoria Kenney took to Twitter toshare a moving experience she had back in April 2020.She wrote that one night, while walking downher street, she came across a “fairy..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published