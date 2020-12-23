Global  
 

Real Madrid 2-0 Granada: Casemiro and Benzema lift Los Blancos

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Casemiro and Karim Benzema struck as Real Madrid beat Granada 2-0 to claim their sixth consecutive victory in all competitions and keep pace with LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s men have lifted the gloom that hung over the club during a torrid run of results in November and they ensured their fans a merry Christmas […]
