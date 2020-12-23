Global  
 

Real Madrid 2-0 Granada: Casemiro and Karim Benzema goals take Real level with Atletico

BBC News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Goals from Casemiro and Karim Benzema give Real Madrid a win over Granada and take Real level on points with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
