Real Madrid 2-0 Granada: Casemiro and Karim Benzema goals take Real level with Atletico
Goals from Casemiro and Karim Benzema give Real Madrid a win over Granada and take Real level on points with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
Chelsea to shed seven to fund Haaland bid - GossipChelsea and Man City to battle for Erling Braut Haaland, Liverpool move for Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger heading to PSG, plus more.
BBC News
Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid: Champions go level with La Liga leaders Atletico MadridReal Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 to record a fourth straight La Liga win and keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid.
BBC News
Benzema sends Real level at top of La LigaKarim Benzema scores twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at the top of La Liga.
BBC News
Barca candidate Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:37Published
Karim Benzema French association football player
Messi awarded La Liga 19/20 top goal scorer
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:03Published
Messi receives La Liga top scorer award for 7th time
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:03Published
Casemiro Brazilian footballer
Atlético Madrid Spanish professional sports club based in Madrid
Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:06Published
England & Atletico defender Trippier banned for 10 weeks for breaching betting rulesEngland and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is suspended for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 for alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules.
BBC News
Real Sociedad 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Visitors move three points clear at top of La LigaAtletico Madrid score twice in the second half to move three points clear at the top of La Liga with victory at Real Sociedad.
BBC News
Atlético wins at Sociedad to increase Liga leadBARCELONA, Spain — Mario Hermoso and Marcos Llorente scored second-half goals to give Atlético Madrid a 2-0 victory at Real Sociedad, increasing its lead in..
WorldNews
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
