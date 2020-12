Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Karim Benzema was described as phenomenal after scoring the opening goal and creating two others as Real Madrid won 3-1 at Eibar on Sunday to move level on points with city rivals Atletico at the top of La Liga.Benzema and Luka Modric scored inside the first 13 minutes in the Basque Country to put Zinedine Zidane's men on