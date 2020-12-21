Global  
 

La Liga: Karim Benzema leads Real Madrid to 3-1 win at Eibar

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Karim Benzema scored one goal and set up another to lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Eibar, keeping the defending champions level on points with Atlético Madrid at the top of the Spanish league.

Zinedine Zidane's side is behind Atlético on goal difference. The city rivals are three points ahead of Real Sociedad and eight...
