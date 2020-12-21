La Liga: Karim Benzema leads Real Madrid to 3-1 win at Eibar

Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Karim Benzema scored one goal and set up another to lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Eibar, keeping the defending champions level on points with Atlético Madrid at the top of the Spanish league.



Zinedine Zidane's side is behind Atlético on goal difference. The city rivals are three points ahead of Real Sociedad and eight...