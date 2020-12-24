Global  
 

Real Madrid on the charge after win over Granada

Thursday, 24 December 2020
Real Madrid on the charge after win over GranadaReal Madrid drew level with Atletico Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win over Granada. Casemiro headed in a Marco Asensio cross to give his side the lead before Karim Benzema sealed Real’s sixth successive victory with a low drive. Elsewhere in Spain, Getafe drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo, Alaves secured a 2-1 victory over Eibar and Cadiz lost 1-0 at Real Betis. Theo Hernandez’s winner gave AC Milan a last-gasp 3-2 victory over...
Chelsea to shed seven to fund Haaland bid - Gossip

 Chelsea and Man City to battle for Erling Braut Haaland, Liverpool move for Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger heading to PSG, plus more.
Real Madrid 2-0 Granada: Casemiro and Karim Benzema goals take Real level with Atletico

 Goals from Casemiro and Karim Benzema give Real Madrid a win over Granada and take Real level on points with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid: Champions go level with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid

 Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 to record a fourth straight La Liga win and keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid.
Benzema sends Real level at top of La Liga

 Karim Benzema scores twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at the top of La Liga.
Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA [Video]

Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA

Trippier given 10 week ban over betting rules breach

England & Atletico defender Trippier banned for 10 weeks for breaching betting rules

 England and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is suspended for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 for alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules.
Real Sociedad 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Visitors move three points clear at top of La Liga

 Atletico Madrid score twice in the second half to move three points clear at the top of La Liga with victory at Real Sociedad.
Messi awarded La Liga 19/20 top goal scorer [Video]

Messi awarded La Liga 19/20 top goal scorer

Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Zinedine Zidane all receive prizes at the Marca Football Awards.

Messi receives La Liga top scorer award for 7th time [Video]

Messi receives La Liga top scorer award for 7th time

Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Zinedine Zidane all receive prizes at the Marca Football Awards.

