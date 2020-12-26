Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review

Published

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal and Chelsea FC will share the spoils in the London derby at The Emirates on Saturday evening. The Gunners will host Chelsea FC in their must-win Boxing Day clash at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal look to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle. The north London side have […]

Full Article