Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal and Chelsea FC will share the spoils in the London derby at The Emirates on Saturday evening. The Gunners will host Chelsea FC in their must-win Boxing Day clash at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal look to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle. The north London side have […]Full Article
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC
The Sport Review 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
-
Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City
The Sport Review
-
Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for West Brom v Arsenal
The Sport Review
-
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Brighton v Arsenal
The Sport Review
-
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Aston Villa
The Sport Review