Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United: Gundogan and Torres secure routine win
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Manchester City eased to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres to move within five points of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Gundogan gave City the lead in a low-key game on Saturday with a close-range finish following a well-worked move from Pep Guardiola’s side. Torres netted his seventh […]
