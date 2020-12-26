Global  
 

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United: Gundogan and Torres secure routine win

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 26 December 2020
Manchester City eased to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres to move within five points of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Gundogan gave City the lead in a low-key game on Saturday with a close-range finish following a well-worked move from Pep Guardiola’s side. Torres netted his seventh […]
News video: Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager'

Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager' 01:01

 Pep Guardiola hailed Mikel Arteta as an "incredible manager" followingManchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal. The Gunners were outclassed byGuardiola’s Manchester City, who reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals with thecomfortable win at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta has not seen his side win...

