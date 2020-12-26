Gundogan hails rock-solid Man City defence after 13th clean sheet Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Ilkay Gundogan claimed Manchester City’s rock-solid defending will ensure they remain a force to be reckoned with even when they are without key attacking players. City clinched a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday thanks to goals from Gundogan and Ferran Torres to move within five points of leaders Liverpool. It was their […] 👓 View full article

