Gundogan hails rock-solid Man City defence after 13th clean sheet
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Ilkay Gundogan claimed Manchester City’s rock-solid defending will ensure they remain a force to be reckoned with even when they are without key attacking players. City clinched a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday thanks to goals from Gundogan and Ferran Torres to move within five points of leaders Liverpool. It was their […]
