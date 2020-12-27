Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton can learn in planning for retirement from Michael Schumacher

Daily Star Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton can learn in planning for retirement from Michael SchumacherLewis Hamilton won his seventh world championship this season, equalling Michael Schumacher’s tally, with the Mercedes driver recently opening up on how he is “not fazed by retiring”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

Lewis Hamilton has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020, after a historic year which saw him become one the world's greatest ever Formula 1 drivers.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:41Published
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year [Video]

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Lewis Hamilton has crowned another hugely successful year with victory in theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year poll. The 35-year-old claimed his seventhFormula One title this year to equal Michael..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood [Video]

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood

Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year’s Queen's New Year Honours listto receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper. The F1 star won arecord-equalling seventh world championship last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published