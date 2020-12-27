Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Mikel Arteta hoping London derby win builds confidence to fire Gunners up Premier League table

talkSPORT Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta hopes Arsenal’s unexpected defeat of Chelsea is the catalyst for the Gunners picking up some much-needed points to move up the Premier League table. The Blues were strongly backed to beat Arteta’s side on Boxing Day, with Arsenal only four points clear of the relegation zone at the start of the day. But […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal 01:09

 Mikel Arteta is hoping Arsenal’s Boxing Day win over London rivals Chelsea canprove to be a turning point for his side.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola [Video]

We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola

Manchester City were without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker for the Boxing Dayvisit of Newcastle in the Premier League. Both players have returned positiveCovid-19 tests since featuring in the midweek..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea [Video]

'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea

Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal's win "was down to everybody" as his side bounce back from a poor run of form with a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:50Published
Arteta: Hopefully this is a turning point [Video]

Arteta: Hopefully this is a turning point

Mikel Arteta speaks to Sky Sports following Arsenal's 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Dimitar Berbatov predicts Arsenal v Chelsea FC

 Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to bounce back from their recent slump in form and claim a victory over London rivals Chelsea FC on Boxing Day. The Gunners...
The Sport Review

Three Arsenal scenarios Mikel Arteta may regret if Gunners decide to axe boss

Three Arsenal scenarios Mikel Arteta may regret if Gunners decide to axe boss Mikel Arteta is staring down the barrel at Arsenal, with the Gunners sitting 15th in the Premier League table after 14 games and London rivals Chelsea to face in...
Daily Star

Arsenal backed to BEAT Chelsea in London derby to ease pressure on Mikel Arteta, who Dimitar Berbatov says is the right man for the job

 Dimitar Berbatov has backed Arsenal to pull off a shock victory over Chelsea in their Boxing Day showdown. The Gunners are without a domestic win since a 1-0 win...
talkSPORT