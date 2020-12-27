Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Mikel Arteta hoping London derby win builds confidence to fire Gunners up Premier League table
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta hopes Arsenal’s unexpected defeat of Chelsea is the catalyst for the Gunners picking up some much-needed points to move up the Premier League table. The Blues were strongly backed to beat Arteta’s side on Boxing Day, with Arsenal only four points clear of the relegation zone at the start of the day. But […]
