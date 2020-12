Lewandowski, Messi & Ronaldo shortlisted for FIFA Best Awards File footage of some of the finalists for this year's FIFA Best Awards including Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski delighted with FIFA award after outstanding year Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski feels pride at beating Messi and Ronaldo to FIFA player of the year award, Juergen Klopp admits shock he beat Hans Flick.

Messi breaks Pele's record goal haul by scoring 644th for Barca Lionel Messi is now the all-time top scorer for a single soccer club by scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona, one more than Pele's total for Santos.

Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA award as best men's player Robert Lewandowski won his biggest personal prize, showing that a forward not named Messi or Ronaldo can be voted the world's best soccer player. The Poland...

Cristiano Ronaldo matches 59-year-old record on Lionel Messi's landmark day Cristiano Ronaldo scored two of Juventus' four on Saturday night as he matched a Serie A record on the same day Lionel Messi drew level with Pele's goal record

