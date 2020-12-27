Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Timo Werner form a ‘worry’ for Frank Lampard and Chelsea are desperately lacking creativity, says Alan Shearer

talkSPORT Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Alan Shearer has admitted that Timo Werner’s form for Chelsea is now a ‘worry’ for Frank Lampard. The Germany international failed to find the net for the tenth game in a row as the Blues suffered a dismal 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday evening. Having been used out on the left by Lampard, Werner […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: 'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea

'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea 02:50

 Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal's win "was down to everybody" as his side bounce back from a poor run of form with a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lampard: Goals will come for Werner [Video]

Lampard: Goals will come for Werner

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has backed Timo Werner to rediscover his goalscoring form after a difficult start to life in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published
Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals [Video]

Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals

Frank Lampard was pleased to see Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham get his rewardwith a late brace in the 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Lampard praises Chelsea character [Video]

Lampard praises Chelsea character

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised the character of his side to beat West Ham 3-0 in the Premier League to bounce back after back-to-back defeats.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:08Published