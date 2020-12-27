Timo Werner form a ‘worry’ for Frank Lampard and Chelsea are desperately lacking creativity, says Alan Shearer
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Alan Shearer has admitted that Timo Werner’s form for Chelsea is now a ‘worry’ for Frank Lampard. The Germany international failed to find the net for the tenth game in a row as the Blues suffered a dismal 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday evening. Having been used out on the left by Lampard, Werner […]
Alan Shearer has admitted that Timo Werner’s form for Chelsea is now a ‘worry’ for Frank Lampard. The Germany international failed to find the net for the tenth game in a row as the Blues suffered a dismal 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday evening. Having been used out on the left by Lampard, Werner […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources