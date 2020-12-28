Pep Guardiola's side won't have to forfeit their semi-final against United next week despite City's Premier League trip to Everton being called off following a coronavirus outbreakFull Article
Man Utd will not be granted Carabao Cup bye after Man City's Covid-19 chaos
Daily Star 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bruno Fernandes or Kevin De Bruyne – who is more influential?
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne are star performers for Manchester Unitedand Manchester City, respectively, but who is more..
-
Sergio Aguero returns for Manchester City, but no Paul Pogba for Man United in line-ups for Carabao Cup semi-final clash
talkSPORT
-
Man United v Man City LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final derby clash live on talkSPORT – team news and full commentary
talkSPORT
-
Guardiola warns Man Utd how seriously Man City are taking Carabao Cup
Team Talk
-
What happened in previous Man Utd-Man City League Cup semi-finals?
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup semi-final preview
PA - Press Association STUDIO
An in-depth look at the Carabao Cup semi-final between Manchester United andManchester City, as the two in-form sides vie for a..
Winning a trophy the next step for Man Utd – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Belfast Telegraph