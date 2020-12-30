ICC Awards of the Decade: Virat Kohli, Ellyse Perry win big. Here's the complete list of winners
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced their prestigious Awards of the Decade in cricket. We saw many Indian and Australian cricketers bag huge honours during the awards ceremony. India's current captain Virat Kohli walked away with multiple trophies while former captain MS Dhoni took home a prestigious...
International Cricket Council (ICC) on December announced awards of the decade. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. He scored most runs (20,396), hundreds (66) and fifties (94) in the period. 'Captain Cool' bagged the Spirit of Cricket Award....
Shikhar Dhawan commented on India's chances in the Test series against Australia. Dhawan spoke in the aftermath of India's lowest-ever test total of 36 runs. India's batting order collapsed in Adelaide..
