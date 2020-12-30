Global  
 

ICC Awards of the Decade: Virat Kohli, Ellyse Perry win big. Here's the complete list of winners

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced their prestigious Awards of the Decade in cricket. We saw many Indian and Australian cricketers bag huge honours during the awards ceremony. India's current captain Virat Kohli walked away with multiple trophies while former captain MS Dhoni took home a prestigious...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kohli is Male Cricketer of Decade, Dhoni bags Spirit of Cricket Award

Kohli is Male Cricketer of Decade, Dhoni bags Spirit of Cricket Award 01:16

 International Cricket Council (ICC) on December announced awards of the decade. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. He scored most runs (20,396), hundreds (66) and fifties (94) in the period. 'Captain Cool' bagged the Spirit of Cricket Award....

