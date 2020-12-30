Global  
 

Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Three Things We Learned

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Manchester United moved up to second in the Premier League on Tuesday evening with a last gasp victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers. In what was a tight-fought affair, it took until the 93rd minute of the game for the Red Devils to break through thanks to Marcus Rashford’s deflected effort. Here are three things we learned […]
